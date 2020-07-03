Delray Beach residents treat officers to ice cream

Delray Beach Police Department officers received a sweet treat from several people in the community Thursday.
Police officers were treated to Hoffman's ice cream.
Carrie Reid, who spearheaded the effort and raised money for the ice cream truck, said she just wanted to let officers know they are appreciated.
"In general, most police officers are good and they protect our community and keep our family safe. So it was important to me to let our officers know we appreciate what they do for us," said Reid.
Reid reached out to a police lieutenant to organize the "thank you" on this hot summer day.
Scripps Only Content 2020