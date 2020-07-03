Florida breaks record with 10,109 new coronavirus cases

Florida shattered the state record for most new cases and the most in the nation with 10,109, breaking the previous mark by 524, as deaths also climbed dramatically by 67 in one day, including 11 in Palm Beach County the Florida Department of Health announced Thursday.
The state also confirmed the youngest death, a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County that was entered as a case Wednesday. The previously youngest was a 16-year-old girl from Lee County.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 169,106 – about three-quarter of 1 percent of the state's population. The previous record was 9,585 set Saturday. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 57,382 for an increase of 51.4 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,617. In addition there was one more nonresident who died in the state, making it a total increase of 68 in one day.
Thursday's rise was below the record of 83 but an increase from 45 Wednesday.
In the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie added one death for 49, followed by Martin at 26, also an increase of 1. Indian River remained at 16 and Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,033,794, including 68,821 from labs on Wednesday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent, compared with 8.3 overall now, up three-tenths of a point in one day, including 16.78 percent of results reported by labs Wednesday.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 40, including 37 for tests reported Wednesday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 2.1 percent.
And at one time, 15,150 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 325 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,018, a rise of 18 in one day and 83 in one week. Broward increased by 9 to 394 and just 15 over 7 days.
A total of 40 of the 67 deaths reported Thursday were in South Florida for a total of 2,026, or 56.0 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 423 compared with 297 Wednesday and the record 658 Friday for a total of 14,859, including residents and nonresidents.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,304 and Broward 579. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 64 in St. Lucie, 38 in Martin, 33 in Indian River and 7 in Okeechobee.
Florida's new cases Thursday were 758 ahead of No. 2 California's 9,348. Others were Texas with 7,915, Georgia with 3,472 and Arizona with 3,333.
Those four Sun Belt states combined were 29,429 – 60.1 percent of the U.S. record total of 56,890, breaking the day-old mark of 51,097.
Conversely five Northern states Northeastern states with the most deaths in the nation had a total of 3,516 – New York with 1,035, Pennsylvania with 839, New Jersey with 416, Massachusetts with 195 and Connecticut with 74.
Cases
During a three-day stretch from Friday through Sunday, cases statewide rose by 27,057, including 8,530 Sunday and 8,942 Friday, for an average of 9,019. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,019 cases in one week for a 25.4 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 11,601 at 40.5 percent and Broward by 4,532 at 36.0percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 478 cases for 28.6 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 492 for 35.6 percent, Indian River County by 293 for 61.2 percent and Okeechobee County by 101 for 34.9 percent.
Deaths
One week ago the increased deaths statewide were 46, less than Thursday's 67. Besides the record 83, there were two increases of 72.
Deaths rose by 290 in the state over seven days for 8.7 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 37 for 7.6 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.1 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Florida listed 101 nonresident deaths, an increase of 1 for a total of 3,718 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including New Mexico at 503, adding 3. Nevada rose to 525 with 14 more deaths.
Deaths identified Thursday in Palm Beach County were five men and six women, ranging from 53 to 101, with the latter a female and one of four that age. St. Lucie's new death was an 82-year-old man and Martin's additional fatality was an 84-year-old man.
Testing
The total number of tests reported by labs was 68,821 through Wednesday night compared with 45,466 the day before. The positive rate was 16.78 percent compared with 16.70 the day before and 11.9 two weeks ago when there were 34,886 tests.
The state reported 14.59 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 15.11 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 10.03.
The overall positive rate was up three-tenths of a percent to 8.3, compared with 6.4 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
Palm Beach County has 14,859 cases out of 148,912 total tested for 10.0 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 40,265 positive cases out of 329,523 tested for 12.2 percent, and Broward is second with 17,116 cases and 204,767 tested for 8.4 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,151 of 17,175 for 12.5 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 1,876 positive out of 23,325 for 8.0 percent, Indian River with 772 out of 14,803 for 5.2 percent and Okeechobee with 390 out of 3,765 for 10.4 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 2.1 percent in the state compared with 4.6 percent in the United States and 4.8 percent worldwide, which passed 523,000 deaths and neared 11 million cases Thursday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.5 percent, compared with Broward at 2.3 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.5 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.6 percent in St. Lucie, 2.1 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
Florida has 168 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 397 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,653 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 67.1 per million.
Age breakdown
The death of the 11-year-old from Miami-Dade is the first in the 5-14 age class. There are five in the 15-24 class, including the 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,302 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 26in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 28 percent age 55 and older – compared with 40 percent two weeks ago – and 8 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,571 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 210, and 67 were hospitalized, with an increase of 2 in one day. From 5-14, there are 5,136, an increase of 388, with 59 in the hospital at one time, an increase of 2.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,455, an increase of 93. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 63 to 2,969, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,360 from 1,326, Boca Raton at 1,573, up from 1,501, Delray Beach at 954 from 923. A total of 301 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,179, an increase of 15, followed by Stuart with 1,042 vs. 1,019.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, decreased by 9 to 192, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 15,150 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 325 more than the day before and a rise from 13,775 last Thursday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,860, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27; 181 in Martin, an increase of 1; 178 in St. Lucie with an increase of 85, Indian River rose by 2 to 59 and Okeechobee went up 4 to 38.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,895, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 229 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 28 and Palm Beach County increased by 5.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 355 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 24 deaths Thursday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the death toll has risen to 131,485, including an increase of 687 Thursday after 676 Wednesday. There have been 22 days in a row of deaths under 1,000. Johns Hopkins reports 128,677.
Cases hit 2,837,189 with the record 57,236.
Last Thursday, there were 653 more deaths and 40,236 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,953.
Arizona, which reported a nation-high 88 deaths Wednesday, dropped to 37 with 1,757 in 17th place.
California reported the most deaths in the nation, 98, and moved into sixth place, ahead of Michigan.
Others were No. 1 New York with 23, No. 2 New Jersey with 29, No. 3 Massachusetts with 51, No. 4 Illinois with 36, No. 5 Pennsylvania with 24, No. 6 Michigan with 14, No. 8 Connecticut with 2.
No. 13 Georgia added 22 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 3.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 13.3 percent of the 5,155 additional deaths Thursday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.1 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,366.
The additional death toll Wednesday was 5,062.
Like the U.S. record, the world cases mark was broken Thursday with 208,864, compared with the previous record 196,901 the day before.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,277 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,057 Wednesday for a total of 61,990. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 47,984 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,501,353 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 679 more deaths late Thursday compared with 741 the day before and a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico has passed Spain into sixth place with 29,189. In addition, there were 6,741 cases.
India added 377 deaths after 438 Wednesday to rise to 28,510 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 21,948 cases.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 176 to 89 for third place with 43,995, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 30 deaths.
No. 5 France reported 14 after a high of 1,494. No. 7 Spain added 5. Belgium, which was displaced by Peru from 10th place, added 7 deaths.
Germany, which was replaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 3. No. 9 Iran reported 148 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 661,165, including an additional 6,760, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 147 more deaths, which is less than the record of 232, in 12th place.
No. 14 Canada added 27 deaths after 24 Wednesday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,411 in 17th. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths to remain at 251 and 6 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 5 cases Friday.
