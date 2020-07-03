Florida breaks record with 10,109 new coronavirus cases

The death of the 11-year-old from Miami-Dade is the first in the 5-14 age class. There are five in the 15-24 class, including the 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County previously was the youngest person to die from coronavirus, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.