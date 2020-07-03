MCSO: 13 Haitian migrants stranded at sea rescued near Martin County

Martin County Sheriff's Office marine units assisted the Coast Guard and US Border Patrol in rescuing 13 people, including an infant boy, they say were stranded at sea for nearly a week.
Officials said the migrants were located Friday several miles offshore and gave little information about their dangerous journey to America, other than they were seeking a better life.
According to the sheriff's office, the boat originated from Haiti and lost power at some point becoming afloat for an unknown period of time until it was spotted.
Nine men, three women, and a four-month-old baby were on board. They were assisted on the boat by marine units, including the woman and her child who were suffering dehydration.
All passengers were turned over to the US Coast Guard, according to officials.
Scripps Only Content 2020