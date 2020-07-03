Palm Beach Gardens widow launches podcast on love stories

Rachel Fiorello's love story is one with which you may be familiar. The ending, at least.
She lost her husband, Matthew Fiorello, in a plane crash near Pahokee just over a year ago. He was a loving husband and father to two girls.
"He knew my idea then, so I kind of feel like it's this full circle that this has come together," she said.
Her idea was to find a way to share love stories.
"My main goal is to appreciate the love they have, the love they had, the love they will have," Fiorello said.
It all started with a heart-shaped rock found at a beach on a family trip to Maine years ago.
"That one day gave me such a different outlook on love and how we really, truly can't survive without it," she said.
The drive to share love stories is now stronger than ever.
"Since then, my husband has passed away, so of course it adds in so much more for me now," Fiorello said.
Fiorello now has a weekly podcast called "Love String: Love Stories That Ties Us All Together."
"I just feel like maybe sharing my love story, and what has happened to us since then, it will allow other people to really appreciate what they have in their lives and to appreciate their love," she said. "Because you don't know what is going to happen tomorrow."
She believes her launching of the podcast during this time in the world has more meaning.
"While we are in this transformational period of the world really, and as we kind of make history right now, I feel like we can focus on our love of others," Fiorello said.
It's a powerful message during a trying time.
"I know that he would be proud of me that I've done something with the idea," she said.
Click here to listen to the podcast.
If you want to share your love story with Rachel, email her at Lovestringpodcast@gmail.com
