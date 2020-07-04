Black Lives Matter demonstration disrupted by third-party

A peaceful Black Lives Matter Alliance Palm Beach demonstration held in front of the West Palm Beach Police Department was interrupted by an unidentified third-party (see video below).
"No, we are not working with the police," The third-party spokesperson screamed on a bullhorn as they interrupted the Black Lives Matter program that started with a prayer.
The third-party, consisting of almost 10 people, interrupted the Black Lives Matter program and said they were demonstrating a few blocks away at the Palm Beach Courthouse. The unidentified third-party spokesman said they were angry at the Black Lives Matter organizers for working with the West Palm Beach Police Department to hold their event.
Rick Morris, Deputy Chief Of Police, came out of the police station and told the third-party, "This is a peaceful protest, your agitating, you're going to leave."
There was a tense standoff between two West Palm Beach Police officers, Black Lives Matter, and the third-party lasting almost six minutes.
Watch the Black Lives Matter demonstration get interrupted
After the third-party left, on a sound system, Morris told demonstrators, "My job is to protect everybody. I saw you guys were in trouble, and I came out to help you. I'm going to go back into the police station."
Francky Pierre Pau, one of the Black Lives Matter organizers, is worried the agitators will put out the wrong message to the public about his mission. He said Black Lives Matter believes in tactics that always involve peaceful protesting against law enforcement using too much force, and systemic discrimination.
There was one individual at the protest holding a flag that usually represents anarchists.
WPTV NewsChannel 5's Facebook Live of the demonstration at West Palm Beach's Police Station
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Black Lives Matter demonstrators gathered for a sit-in in front of the West Palm Beach Police Department on Saturday.
Demonstrators held up a sign with a list of names they say are people who were killed by Palm Beach County officers.
Retired Major Alex Freeman, a candidate for Palm Beach County Sheriff, attended the rally and stood near signs that read, "Remove Bradshaw."
Scripps Only Content 2020