1 dead, several injured in crash in St. Lucie County

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a car crash in St. Lucie County.
Florida Highway Patrol says a vehicle rolled over on Florida's Turnpike.
Authorities say one person died in the accident, but didn't say whether it was one of the four who were taken to the hospital.
The St. Lucie County Fire District says two people were airlifted to a hospital and another two were taken by ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The crash occurred on Florida's Turnpike Northbound beyond Mile Marker 165. All lanes were closed for hours as crews worked to rescue the four people.
