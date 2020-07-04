State coronavirus cases record shattered with 11,458; deaths up 18

Florida set another record in new coronavirus cases, 11,458 – shattering the former one by 1,349 – though the number of deaths increased by only 18, compared with 67 each of the past two days, the Florida Department of Health announced Saturday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 5, compared with 13 the day before.
On Thursday, the case record was set at 10,109 and Friday it dropped to 9,488. The previous record was 9,585 set one week ago Saturday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 190,052, which is .86 percent of the state's population. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 57,507 for an increase of 43.4 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,702. The number of nonresident deaths stand at 101 for a total of 3,803.
Florida easily was No. 1 in most new deaths Friday. New Jersey and California both had 52.
Friday's rise was the same as Thursday's total of 67 but below the record of 83.
On the Treasure Coast, none of the counties had an increase in deaths: St. Lucie at 50, followed by Martin at 28, and Indian River at 16. Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,148,327, including 85,086 from labs on Friday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing. That is about 18,000 more than the 67,091 the day before.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent 15.84 percent of results reported by labs Thursday. On Friday, the overall percentage was 8.7 percent.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 39, including 35 for tests reported Friday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.9 percent.
And at one time, 15,491 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 341 in one day through Thursday.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 49 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,038, a rise of 4 in one day and 62 in one week. Broward increased by 3 to 409 and 27 over 7 days.
A total of 12 of the 18 deaths reported Saturday were in South Florida for a total of 2,082, or 56.2 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were a record 825 compared with 465 Thursday for a total of 116,149, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,418 and Broward 1,346. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 126 in St. Lucie, 41 in Martin, 77 in Indian River and 11 in Okeechobee.
Florida's new cases Friday were significantly below the other top states: Texas with 7,555, California with 4,509, Arizona with 4,433 and Georgia with 2,856.
Those five Sun Belt states combined were 28,541– 52.0 percent of the U.S. record total of 54,904, below the record of 57,232 set a day earlier.
Conversely five Northern states Northeastern states with the most deaths in the nation had a total of 2,516 – New York with 1,134, Pennsylvania with 715, New Jersey with 306, Massachusetts with 290 and Connecticut with 71.
Previous high case totals included 8,530 last Sunday and 8,942 last Friday. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,364 cases in one week for a 26.3 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 13.693 at 44.1 percent and Broward by 5,818 at 42.3 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 416 cases for 22.7 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 533 for 33.8 percent, Indian River County by 289 for 47.5 percent and Okeechobee County by 82 for 24.8 percent.
Deaths
One week ago the increased deaths statewide were 24. Besides the record 83, there were two increases of 72.
Deaths rose by 312 in the state over seven days for 9.2 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 49 for 8.5 percent. The U.S. figures are 3.1 percent with the world at 6.4 percent.
Florida listed 101 nonresident deaths with no change for a total of 3,803 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 528, including 3 more Friday.
Deaths identified Saturday in Palm Beach County were three men and two women, ranging from 77 to 101. The oldest in the county are five woman aged 101. On Friday, Martin's additional fatalities were a 79-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man. The St. Lucie death was a 75-year-old woman.
Testing
The total number of tests reported by labs was 85,086 through Friday night compared with 67,090 the day before. The positive rate was 15.84 percent compared with 17.17 the day before and 13.59 two weeks ago when there were 35,452 tests.
The state reported 14.10 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 14.90 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 11.91.
The overall positive rate was up three-tenths of a percent to 8.6, compared with 6.9 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
Through Friday's data Palm Beach County has 16,149 cases out of 156,484 total tested for 10 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 44,729 positive cases out of 347,690 tested for 13 percent, and Broward is second with 19,575 cases and 217,627 tested for 9 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,251 of 15,381 for 13 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,109 positive out of 24,392 for 9 percent, Indian River with 897 out of 15,829 for 6 percent and Okeechobee with 413 out of 3,530 for 10 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.9 percent in the state compared with 4.6 percent in the United States and 4.7 percent worldwide, which passed 528,000 deaths and passed 11 million cases Friday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.4 percent, compared with Broward at 2.1 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.3 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.4 percent in St. Lucie, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
Florida has 172 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 399 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,655 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 67.8 per million.
Age breakdown
The state on Thursday confirmed the youngest death, a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County that was entered as a case Wednesday – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,329people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 7 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older – figures that have stayed consistent through the pandemic. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 27 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 2,906 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 161, and 73 were hospitalized, with an increase of 3 in one day. From 5-14, there are 5,923, an increase of 400, with 60 in the hospital at one time, which is an increase of 1.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,817, an increase of 234. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 151 to 3,201, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,444 from 1,391, Boca Raton at 1,740, up from 1,644, Delray Beach at 1,033 from 978. A total of 327 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,351, an increase of 83, followed by Stuart with 1,096 vs. 1,071.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 16 to 213, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 15,491 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 341 more than the day before and a rise from 13,987 last Friday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,887, in Palm Beach County, an increase of 27; 190 in Martin, an increase of 9; 179 in St. Lucie with an increase of 1, Indian River rose by 1 to 60 and Okeechobee went up 3 to 41.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,921, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 235 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 6 and Palm Beach County increased by 4.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 401 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 21 deaths Friday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 132,101, including an increase of 616 Thursday after 687 Friday. The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 129,430.
Cases hit 2,890,588 with 54,904.
Last Friday, there were 663 more deaths and 47,362 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,290.
Among states in the top 10 for most death, No. 1 New York had 25, No. 2 New Jersey 52, No. 3 Massachusetts 17, No. 4 Illinois 27, No. 5 Pennsylvania 32, No. 6 Michigan 3, No. California 52, No. 8 Connecticut 9.
No. 13 Georgia added 7 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 10.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 11.9 percent of the 5,170 additional deaths Thursday – a figure that has been declining – and 25.0 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 30,514.
The additional death toll Thursday was 5,143.
Cases increased by 209,028, less than the record 209,379 the day before.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,264 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,277 Thursday for a total of 63,254. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 41,988 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,543,341 cases – about half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 654 more deaths late Friday compared with 679 the day before and a high of 1,092 on June 4. Mexico is in sixth place with 29,189. In addition, there were 6,740 cases.
India added 444 deaths after 377 Thursday to rise to 18,669 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 22,721 cases, a record surpassing the one the day before, 21,948.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased increased from 89 to 136 for third place with 44,131, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 15 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic.
No. 5 France reported 18 after a high of 1,494. No. 7 Spain added 17. Belgium, which was displaced by Peru from 10th place, added 4 deaths. Peru reported 181 more deaths.
Germany, which was replaced from the top 10 recently by Iran and has dropped to 13th, added 9. No. 9 Iran reported 154 deaths.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 667,883, including an additional 6,718, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 176 more deaths, which is less than the record of 232, and climbed to 11th place ahead of Belgium.
No. 14 Canada added 21 deaths after 24 Thursday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 12 additional deaths for a total of 5,420 in 17th and 147 cases. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the third day in a row to remain at 251 and 19 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 3 cases Saturday.
Scripps Only Content 2020