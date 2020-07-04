Transgender woman shot, killed in Pompano Beach

Deputies are asking for help to find the shooter who killed a transgender woman Friday night in Pompano Beach.
Cameron Breon was found shot just after 10 p.m. at 244 NW 12th Street in Pompano Beach. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies have not released a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
Scripps Only Content 2020