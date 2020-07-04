Transgender woman shot and killed in Pompano Beach

July 4, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 1:53 PM

Deputies are asking for help to find the shooter who killed a transgender woman Friday night in Pompano Beach.

Cameron Breon was found shot just after 10 p.m. at 244 N.W. 12th Street in Pompano Beach. She was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

Deputies have not released a description of the shooter.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

