Transgender woman shot and killed in Pompano Beach

Deputies are asking for help to find the shooter who killed a transgender woman Friday night in Pompano Beach.
Cameron Breon was found shot just after 10 p.m. at 244 N.W. 12th Street in Pompano Beach. She was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.
Deputies have not released a description of the shooter.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Det. Louis Bonhomme at 954-321-4377. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.
