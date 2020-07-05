Man confined to wheelchair shot, killed in West Palm Beach on Fourth of July

Man confined to wheelchair shot, killed in West Palm Beach on Fourth of July
July 5, 2020 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 10:53 AM

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide they say occurred on the street as people gathered lighting fireworks, including the victim.

The incident happened Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of 17th Street.

Police said the victim, 28-year-old Devonte Lanard of West Palm Beach, was confined to a wheelchair. He was shot and killed by the suspect (s) and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe in a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2020