Man confined to wheelchair shot, killed in West Palm Beach on Fourth of July

The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide they say occurred on the street as people gathered lighting fireworks, including the victim.
The incident happened Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m. along the 1100 block of 17th Street.
Police said the victim, 28-year-old Devonte Lanard of West Palm Beach, was confined to a wheelchair. He was shot and killed by the suspect (s) and pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe in a targeted attack and not a random act of violence.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.
