Police searching for missing, endangered Port St. Lucie couple

Port St. Lucie police are asking the public's help in locating a missing endangered Port St. Lucie couple.
Paul and Yvonne Voight, both 89, were last seen in Port St. Lucie on July 2 at 3:30 a.m.
According to police, the couple left in their 2008 Honda Ridgeline pickup with FL tag POT-E96, possibly en route to Wisconsin.
During their travel, out of state contact was made with the couple on July 4, but the couple's cell phone is shut off.
Police said their credit card was last used in Dayton, Ohio, but their last transaction was in Indianapolis, Indiana, Sunday afternoon.
Paul and Yvonne suffer from cognitive impairment and Yvonne is dependent on numerous medications.
According to police, it appears the couple is driving aimlessly in the three-state area of Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.
Paul is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and his clothing description is unknown.
Yvonne is 5 foot 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and her clothing description is also unknown.
Anyone with information about Paul and Yvonne Voight's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 and refer to case #2020-13830 and 2020-13836.
