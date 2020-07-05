State's coronavirus cases rise by 10,059, pass 200,000 milestone; deaths up 29

Coronavirus cases continue to surge in Florida as the total passed the 200,000 milestone with an additional 10,059 in one day as the death toll rose by 29, the Florida Department of Health announced Sunday.
Palm Beach County's death toll rose by 1, compared with 5 the day before, for a total of 541.
Sunday's cases were 1,399 less than the record 11,458 set Saturday. On Thursday, the case record was set at 10,109 and Friday the increase dropped to 9,488. The previous record was 9,585 set one week ago Saturday.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 200,111, which is around nine-tenths of 1 percent of the state's population. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 59,036 for an increase of 41.8 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,731. The number of nonresident deaths stands at 101 for a total of 3,831.
Sunday's increase was the same 29 as last Sunday.
Saturday's new deaths were 18 after two days of 67. The record is 83 in one day.
On the Treasure Coast, Indian River rose by 1 to 17, the first fatality reported i 9 days. Remaining the same were St. Lucie at 50, followed by Martin at 28. Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. The total now is 2,202,095, including 69,993 from labs on Saturday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing. The total the day before waas 71,605.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 17.02 percent of results reported by labs Saturday. The overall percentage was 9.1 percent and above 10 percent several weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 39, including 36 for tests reported Saturday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.8 percent.
And at one time, 15,895 15,491 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 404 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 39 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,043, a rise of 5 in one day and 96 in one week. Broward increased by 3 to 412 and 30 over 7 days.
A total of 10 of the 29 deaths reported Sunday were in South Florida for a total of 2,092, or 56.1 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases 687, compared with a record 825 Sunday for a total of 16,867, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 2,282 and Broward 1,664. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 73 in St. Lucie, 69 in Martin, 35 in Indian River and 10 in Okeechobee.
Florida's new cases Saturday were significantly below the other top states: Texas with 8,258, Georgia with 2,826, Arizona with 2,695. California's San Diego and Los Angeles Counties didn't report stats on the holiday a well as several entire states.
Previous high case totals in Florida included 8,530 last Sunday and 8,942 last Friday. Cases had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,447 cases in one week for a 25.7 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 13,297 at 39.4 percent and Broward by 6,559 at 45.1 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 410 cases for 21.5 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 530 for 32.1 percent, Indian River County by 277 for 42.3 percent and Okeechobee County by 80 for 23.3 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 312 in the state over seven days for 9.1 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 39 for 7.8 percent. The U.S. figures are 2.8 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Florida listed 101 nonresident deaths with no change for a total of 3,803 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 520, including 2 more Saturday.
The one Palm Beach Beach fatality identified Sunday was a 78-year-old man. And Indian River's death was an 88-year-old man.
Testing
The positive rate for tests received Saturday was 17.02 percent compared with 15.84 the day before and 8.98 two weeks ago when there were 37,169 tests.
The state reported 15.04 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 14.11 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 7.76.
The overall positive rate was up three-tenths of a percent to 9.1, compared with 7.2 percent one week ago and 10 percent several weeks ago.
Palm Beach County has 16,836 cases out of 160,483 total tested for 10.5 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 47,011 positive cases out of 356,623 tested for 13.2 percent, and Broward is second with 21,239 cases and 225,849 tested for 9.4 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,320 of 17,947 for 12.9 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,182 positive out of 24,836 for 8.8 percent, Indian River with 932 out of 16,107 for 5.8 percent and Okeechobee with 423 out of 3,599 for 10.5 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.8 percent in the state compared with 4.5 percent in the United States and 4.7 percent worldwide, which neared 523,000 deaths and passed 11.3 million cases Saturday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.2 percent, compared with Broward at 1.9 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.2 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
Florida has 174 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 400 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,656 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 68.4 per million.
Age breakdown
The state on Thursday confirmed the youngest death, a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County that was entered as a case Wednesday – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,340 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 11 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older – figures that have stayed consistent through the pandemic. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,102 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 196, and 73 were hospitalized with no change in one day. From 5-14, there are 6,346, an increase of 423, with 60 in the hospital at one time, which is no change.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 3,973, an increase of 156. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 122 to 3,323, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,490 from 1,444, Boca Raton at 1,849, up from 1,740, Delray Beach at 1,072 from 1,033. A total of 336 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,390, an increase of 39, followed by Stuart with 1,139 vs. 1,096.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, remaining at 213, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 15,895 people in the state have been hospitalized, which is 160 more than the day before and a rise from 13,987 last Sunday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,906 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 8; 197 in Martin, an increase of 2; 195 in St. Lucie with an increase of 5, Indian River rose by 2 to 64 and Okeechobee remained at 41.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,937, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 235 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 16 and Palm Beach County with no change.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 419 ahead of Louisiana, which didn't report any data Saturday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 132,318, including an increase of 254 Saturday after 616 Friday. The increase was the lowest since 181 in March 23.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 129,673.
Cases hit 2,935,770 with 43,597.
Last Saturday, there were 512 more deaths and 47,362 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,411.
Texas reported the most new deaths, 27, to rise to 2,648 in 15th.
Among states in the top 10 for most deaths, No. 1 New York had 24, No. 2 New Jersey 24, No. 3 Massachusetts 23, No. 4 Illinois 9, No. 5 Pennsylvania 3, No. 6 Michigan 3, No. 6 California 17, No. 8 Connecticut no report.
No. 13 Georgia added 1 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 2.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 5.6 percent of the 4,492 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 24.8 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,587.
The additional death toll last Saturday was 4,562.
Cases increased by 189,626, less than the record 209,379 Thursday.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 1,111 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,264 Friday for a total of 64,365. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 35,035 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,578,376 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 523 more deaths late Saturday compared with 654 the day before and high ogf 1,092 on June 4, passing France into fifth place with 30,366. In addition, there were a record 6,914 cases, beating 6,741 two days earlier.
India added 610 deaths after 444 Saturday to rise to 1,279 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported a record 24,015 24,015, surpassing one the previous day of cases, a record surpassing the one the day before, 22,721.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 89 to 67 for third place with 44,198, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 21 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic.
No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data Saturday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 148 deaths and No. 10 Peru 186.
Russia is in third place in the world in cases with 674,515, including an additional 6,632, behind the United States and Brazil. The nation added 168 more deaths, which is less than the record of 232, for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 11 deaths for a total of 8,674 after 21 Friday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data Saturday after 12 the day before for a total of 5,420 in 17th and 147 cases. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the fourth day in a row to remain at 251 and 5 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 19th place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 8 cases Sunday.
