Woman struck, killed by vehicle in West Palm Beach

A 48-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Palm Beach on the night of Fourth of July.
The crash happened at approximately 11:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Congress Ave.
Police said the victim, Carla McRoy of West Palm Beach, was crossing North Congress Ave. from west to east when she was struck by a 2016 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound.
McRoy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said alcohol or drugs does not appear to be a factor at this time.
No charges are pending.
Scripps Only Content 2020