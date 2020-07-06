Amtrak reduces service between New York, Miami

Amtrak is reducing service between New York and Florida.
The new schedule for Amtrak's Silver Star and Silver Meteor line, which previously operated every day, has been reduced to three and four days per week, effective Monday.
Both trains will now operate on alternating days, offering one daily train between New York and Miami.
According to Amtrak, the Silver Meteor will depart Penn Station in New York City on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and will depart from Miami on Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
The Silver Star will depart New York on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and leave Miami on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Anyone who travels to and from New York or Florida is required to self-quarantine for 14 days to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The schedule changes come as a result of decreased demand for travel between the states.
Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said the goal is to restore the frequency of the routes by next summer.
Scripps Only Content 2020