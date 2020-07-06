Coronavirus causes shortage in lumber

If you are looking to make improvements to your house or repair a deck, you could be running into a problem.
The coronavirus has caused a shortage of lumber and pressure-treated wood.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
Lumber mills in the U.S. slowed their production or stopped altogether during the pandemic, resulting in reduced supplies.
With many people stuck home for months, many residents were busy with do-it-yourself projects, which also contributed to the shortage.
Bulldog Fence in Delray Beach said they have had to tell several of their customers that projects are delayed due to the lack of wood.
Reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have updates on NewsChannel 5 at 5:30.
