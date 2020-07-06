Delay in unemployment benefits cause mounting frustration

It is now July, but many Florida workers continue to have problems collecting benefits after losing their jobs earlier this year.
A Lake Worth Beach man said Monday he is tired of being told to keep waiting.
"I can't wait anymore. I deferred my payments out as far as I can," said Richard Stanley.
Stanley said time and money are running out. He said his unemployment benefits were held up in March over a claim filed last year.
When he was able to file again in May, there was even more confusion.
"They put the form in to remove one of the claims so I could get my money, but they removed the wrong claim," said Stanley.
It's now left him checking and calling every day for an answer.
"It's, 'Oh, yeah, we're working on it. Give us patience, and we'll work on it,'" said Stanley.
Ty Menard has heard it all before over. He has a Facebook group page dedicated to those struggling with Florida's unemployment problems.
"How many hours can you really sit on the phone? And once you do reach someone, they can't ever help or give you an accurate plan'" said Menard.
The Department of Economic Opportunity said they are looking into Stanley's filing.
Stanley said he's quickly falling behind on his bills.
"I get discouraged every morning looking in my CONNECT account or bank account and see no direct deposit," he said.
