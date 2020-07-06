Group of Florida lawmakers want governor to issue mask mandate

Florida hit another unwanted milestone with more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases. The state has seen more than 10,000 new cases a day for several days, prompting some lawmakers to demand action from the governor.
A group of 10 Democrat state lawmakers sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis, requesting that he issue a statewide mask mandate.
"This is not a partisan issue; this is an issue of life and death," the letter dated Friday said.
It goes on to request the governor require face masks in public buildings or businesses and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
Face masks are currently required inside Palm Beach County businesses and in other counties throughout the state.
The governor has previously said he has no plans to make masks mandatory statewide and has said he believes there would be problems policing it. He said he was leaving it up to individual communities.
Members of Florida's congressional delegation, including U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, have also previously sent a letter to the governor asking for a statewide mask mandate.
