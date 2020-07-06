LIVE: Active shooter inside Port St. Lucie home, police say

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Multiple agencies have responded to an active shooter situation at a Port St. Lucie home on Monday, authorities say.
Police and deputies have blocked off the intersection of SE Morningside Boulevard and SE Greendon Boulevard, just blocks away from Morningside Elementary School and Southport Middle School.
Authorities are warning people to avoid the area.
LATEST REPORT FROM SCENE:
Sgt. Lisa Marie Carrasquillo said there is a shooter inside a nearby two-story home, and a SWAT Team is securing the house at this time.
Neighbors told WPTV's Ryan Hughes they heard several shots inside a home in the 2400 block of SE Morningside Boulevard, and one neighbor said he saw a police officer walking away from the scene holding his arm.
Police have not confirmed if any officers were injured in the incident.
Port St. Lucie police and St. Lucie County sheriff's deputies are at the scene.
No other information has been released.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPTV for updates.
