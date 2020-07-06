LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update in Central Florida

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE LIVE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a stop in Central Florida on Monday.
The governor is holding a news conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Monday, there are 206,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,336 cases from the day before.
