LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update in Central Florida
July 6, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT - Updated July 6 at 12:53 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a stop in Central Florida on Monday.

The governor is holding a news conference at UF Health The Villages Hospital.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Monday, there are 206,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,336 cases from the day before.

