2 people injured in shooting on I-95 overpass in Boynton Beach
July 6, 2020 at 3:28 PM EDT - Updated July 6 at 3:43 PM

A shooting Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach sent two people to the hospital, according to police.

The incident happened on the overpass of Gateway Boulevard and Interstate 95.

Police tweeted at 2:52 p.m. that the two victims were taken to a hospital but did not elaborate on the extent of their injuries.

All entrance ramps to I-95 and lanes of Gateway Boulevard are back open after earlier closures.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Boynton Beach police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS.

