Police: 3 dead following dog dispute in Port St. Lucie

Three people are dead, including a girl, after a two-hour active shooter situation inside a Port St. Lucie home on Monday, authorities say.
LATEST UPDATE FROM POLICE:
"Just a tragic turn of events in what is normally a very, very serene community," said St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara.
According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers and St. Lucie County deputies responded to the 2500 block of SE Morningside Boulevard on Monday afternoon for reports of a shooting.
Police said that once authorities arrived, they found a man injured inside the garage. He later died from his injuries.
Officers and deputies made entry into the home and exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who is believed to be a neighbor. An officer was shot in the arm during the incident and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Police said authorities found an injured girl, approximately 13 years old, inside the home and pulled her to safety. Paramedics took her to a nearby hospital, where she tragically passed away.
It's believed the victims are related.
A SWAT Team then made entry into the home and found the suspected shooter dead in an upstairs bedroom. It's unclear how the shooter died.
"If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand," Sheriff Mascara said. "A little girl calls in saying, there's someone shooting in our house."
Police said a neighborhood dispute over the gunman's dog sparked the violence. The dog had been declared dangerous in court earlier in the day, according to authorities.
"The court case was this morning. And they all came from court and then that set him off," said Sheriff Mascara. "They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim's house."
REPORT FROM SCENE:
Police and deputies blocked off the intersection of SE Morningside Boulevard and SE Greendon Boulevard, just blocks away from Morningside Elementary School and Southport Middle School, during the investigation.
Neighbors told WPTV's Ryan Hughes they heard several shots inside a home and saw a police officer walking away from the scene holding his arm.
Police said the incident remains under investigation, and none of the deceased have been identified.
