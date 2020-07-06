State’s coronavirus cases rise by 6,336, deaths increase 47 to 3,778

New cornavirus cases subsided to 6,336 – about 4,800 less than the record two days earlier – but deaths rose by 47 after a three-day holiday weekend when state testing sites were closed, the the Florida Department of Health announced Monday.
Palm Beach County's deaths increased by 1, the same as Sunday, for a total of 542.
Over the previous four days, cases climbed 41,714, including 10,059 Sunday, the record 11,458 Saturday, 9,488 Friday and 10,109 Thursday. The previous record before the four-day spurt was 9,585 one Saturday ago.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 206,447, which is around nine-tenths of 1 percent of the state's population and third in the nation behind New York with 422,268 and California with 260,155. In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 65,372 for an increase of 46.3 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,778. The number of nonresident deaths increased by 1 to 102 for a total death count of 3,880.
Sunday's increase was 29, and the second highest in the nation behind 33 in New York, which had a high of 799 in April. Last Monday the deaths rose by 28.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County rose by 3 to 53 and Martin County by 1 to 29 as Indian River remained at 17. Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. But the sites were closed for three days for the holiday instead of the usual Sunday. The total now is 2,23,937, fourth in the nation, including 44,627 from labs on Saturday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing. The total the day before was 69,983.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 17.25 percent of results reported by labs Sunday. The overall percentage climbed to 9.2 percent but below 10 percent several weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 39, including 38 for tests reported Sunday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.8 percent.
And at one time, 16,045 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 150 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 40 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,051, a rise of 8 in one day and 76 in one week. Broward increased by 2 to 414 and 32 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 167 deaths, an increase of 2.
A total of 15 of the 47 deaths reported Monday were in South Florida for a total of 2,108, or 55.8 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 406, compared with 687 Sunday and a record 825 Saturday for a total of 17,242, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,981 and Broward 617. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 82 in St. Lucie, 102 in Martin, 21 in Indian River and 16 in Okeechobee.
Florida's new cases Sunday were nearly twice as much as California's 5,410 and farther ahead of Arizona's 3,535, Texas' 3,449 and Georgia's 2,197. The total number of cases in the nation was 45,182 after several days above 50,000 last week.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,531 cases in one week for a 25.8 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 13,770 at 39.1 percent and Broward by 6,811 at 45.3 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 443 cases for 22.4 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 573 for 33.9 percent, Indian River County by 267 for 38.9 percent and Okeechobee County by 79 for 21.9 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 331 in the state over seven days for 9.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 40 for 8.8 percent. The U.S. figures are 2.7 percent with the world at 5.6 percent.
Florida listed 102 nonresident deaths, one more than Sunday, for a total of 3,880 of residents and nonresidents who died in the state.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 534, including 2 more Sunday.
Testing
The positive rate for tests received Sunday was 17.25 percent compared with 17.01 the day before and 13.18 two weeks ago when there were 37,422 tests.
The state reported 14.97 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 15.04 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 10.87.
The overall positive rate was up one-tenth of a percent to 9.2, compared with 7.8 percent one week ago.
Palm Beach County has 17,242 cases out of 162,591 total tested for 10.6 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 48,992 positive cases out of 365,100 tested for 13.4 percent, and Broward is second with 21,856 cases and 228,905 tested for 9.5 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,422 of 18,313 for 13.2 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,264 positive out of 25,234 for 9.0 percent, Indian River with 953 out of 16,292 for 5.8 percent and Okeechobee with 439 out of 4,105 for 10.7 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.8 percent in the state compared with 4.4 percent in the United States and 4.6 percent worldwide, which passed 536,000 deaths and passed 11.5 million cases Sunday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.1 percent, compared with Broward at 1.9 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.1 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 1.2 percent in Martin.
Florida has 176 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 401 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,658 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 68.8 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest death is a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,349 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 9 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older – figures that have stayed consistent through the pandemic. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,224 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 122, and 73 were hospitalized with no change in one day. In all, there were 917 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 6,623 cases, an increase of 277, with 60 in the hospital at one time, which is no change.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 4,071, an increase of 98. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 64 to 3,387, followed by Boynton Beach at 1,517 from 1,490, Boca Raton at 1,902, up from 1,849, Delray Beach at 1,107 from 1,072. A total of 345 in the county were not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,438, an increase of 48, followed by Stuart with 1,180 vs. 1,139.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 3 to 216, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 16,045 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 14,580 last Monday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 1,921 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 15; 199 in Martin, an increase of 2; 201 in St. Lucie with an increase of 6, Indian River rose by 2 to 66 and Okeechobee remained at 41.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,950, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 235 in Palm Beach County. The state increase was 13 and Palm Beach County with no change.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 437 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 11 deaths Sunday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 132,569, including an increase of 251 Sunday after 254 Saturday. The increase was the lowest since 181 on March 23.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 129,906.
Cases hit 2,982,928.
Last Sunday, there were 285 more deaths and 40,560 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,577.
Texas reported the third most deaths, 27, for a total of 2,675 in 15th.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 2 New Jersey had 22, No. 3 Massachusetts 11, No. 4 Illinois 6, No. 5 Pennsylvania 4, No. 6 California 6, No. 7 Michigan none and No. 8 Connecticut no report for two days in a row.
No. 13 Georgia added 3 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 5.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 7.0 percent of the 4,492 additional deaths Saturday – a figure that has been declining – and 24.7 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 28,111.
The additional death toll last Sunday was 4,500.
Cases increased by 175,499, less than the record 209,379 Thursday.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 535 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 1,111 Saturday for a total of 64,365. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 26,209 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,604,585 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 273 more deaths late Sunday compared with 523 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, for fifth place with 30,639. In addition, there were 4,683 cases, after a record 6,914 Saturday.
India added 421 deaths after 610 Saturday to rise to 19,700 in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported 23,932 cases after a record 24,015 Saturday to move into third place total with 697,836 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 67 to 22 for third place with 44,220, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 7 deaths, among the lowest since the pandemic.
No. 6 France and No. 7 Spain didn't report any data Sunday.
Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 163 deaths and No. 10 Peru 177.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 681,251, including an additional 6,736. The nation added 134 more deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 10 deaths for a total of 8,684 after 11 Saturday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, didn't report any data Saturday or Sunday after 12 Friday for a total of 5,420 in 17th and 147 cases. Neighboring Norway reported no deaths for the fifth day in a row to remain at 251 and 4 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 21s place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 4 cases Monday.
