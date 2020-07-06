'The Outpost' stands tall in true story of 2009 battle

There's a moment early in "The Outpost" which really demonstrates the difficult position that U.S. troops had defending their remote combat base in Afghanistan. The camera looks up at an American soldier and rotates around him as he contemplates the towering mountains that surround the outpost on all sides. You don't have to be a military genius to understand that defenders always want the high ground, and in this situation, that advantage belonged to the Taliban, who were streaming in from Pakistan only 14 miles away.