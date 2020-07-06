Two suspects sought after chase ends up in crash of stolen vehicle in West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach and Boynton Beach police are searching for two suspects they say entered Interstate 95 in Boynton Beach leading to a police chase that ended up in West Palm Beach.
The incident started in the area of Hypoluxo Road on Monday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle exited off the interstate and crashed eastbound around Tamarind Avenue in West Palm Beach.
Police set up a perimeter to search for the two suspects that fled the stolen vehicle when it crashed.
No more information was immediately available.
Scripps Only Content 2020