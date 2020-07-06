Veteran sentenced 25 years for shooting at West Palm VA Center

An Army veteran who shot and wounded a doctor at a West Palm Beach VA Medical Center in Riviera Beach last year was sentenced Monday up to 25 years in a mental health facility.
A judge accepted the plea deal for Larry Ray Bon, 61, a Michigan native, during a sentencing hearing held via video conferencing.
Victims and witnesses of the shooting asked for longer sentence.
The judge said Bon "will be a very old man if he is ever released from custody." According to testimony, Bon is currently in poor health.
Specifics of a complex sentencing include up to 25 years in a treatment facility.
If and when he is deemed mentally able during that time, Bon will be brought back to court and sentenced between 12.5 and 25 years.
If he is in a mental health facility and then seen as recovered after 18 years, he can petition for release, and prosecutors will not oppose it.
According to the FBI, Bon pulled out a small handgun and opened fire Feb. 27, 2019, inside the emergency room at the VA Medical Center, striking at least two people.
One person was grazed by the bullet, and a doctor was shot in the neck while trying to subdue him.
The doctor's injury was not life-threatening and he was treated and released from a hospital.
Bon was later charged with three counts of assaulting a federal employee, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm in a federal facility and discharging a firearm during a crime.
Records show Bon only did three days of basic training in the Army. However, because of laws prior to 1980, he is able to be treated at a Veterans Affairs hospital.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Scripps Only Content 2020