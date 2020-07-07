Body found floating in ocean off Delray Beach

A body found floating in the ocean Tuesday morning off Delray Beach has prompted a death investigation, according to police.
A man spotted the body floating in the ocean at 7:35 a.m., about 150 to 200 yards from shore at 100 S. Ocean Blvd.
Police spokesman Ted White said the man and lifeguards brought the person to shore.
White said the male victim appears to have been in the water for a while. His identity is unknown.
Investigators said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
