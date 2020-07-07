Boynton Beach to consider establishing diversity task force

City commissioners in Boynton Beach on Tuesday will discuss establishing a task force to address racial and social equity.
The agenda says a presentation will outline the findings of research in developing an approach to "creating a framework to address racial and social equity" in the city.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: America in Crisis
The findings will be presented Tuesday by Boynton Beach Director of Economic Development David Scott.
The initiative hopes to identify "racial and social inequities, and development of strategies and activities to close the equity gap."
Discussion about a task force on race was prompted by recent Black Lives Matter protests and after the faces of two black Boynton Beach firefighters were removed on an art mural and replaced with white faces.
Tuesday's meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
WPTV reporter Miranda Christian is working on this story and will have a full report on NewsChannel 5 at 5.
