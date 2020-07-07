Coronavirus deaths rise by 63 in state, including record 20 in Palm Beach County

Coronavirus deaths in Florida soared by 63 in one day, including a record 20 in Palm Beach County, as cases continued to subside, with 7,347, but the positive rate is soaring, after a three-day holiday weekend when state testing sites were closed, the Florida Department of Health announced Tuesday.
Palm Beach County's death toll increased to 562, compared with 1 more Monday. The previous record was 17 new deaths in one day. Last week there were an additional 13 in one day.
On Monday, cases statewide increased by 6,336. But over the previous four days, cases climbed 41,714, including 10,059 Sunday, the record 11,458 Saturday, 9,488 Friday and 10,109 Thursday. The previous record before the four-day spurt was 9,585 one Saturday ago.
Since the first two cases were announced four months ago on March 1, the total has surged to 213,794, which is more than 1 percent of the state's population and fourth in the nation behind New York with 422,851, California with 277,433 and Texas with 210,006.
In one week, Florida's cases have risen by 61,360 for an increase of 40.3 percent.
Since the first two deaths were announced on March 6, the toll has climbed to 3,841, which is ninth in the nation. The number of nonresident deaths remained at 102 for a total death count of 3,953.
Florida's increase Monday was 47 and last Tuesday they rose by 58. The record is 83 on April 28, with 72 deaths reached twice.
On the Treasure Coast, St. Lucie County rose by 1 to 54 and Martin County by 2 to 31 as Indian River remained at 17. Okeechobee has none.
Testing has dramatically ramped up from just a few at select sites to massive places throughout Florida as well as nursing homes, jails and farm workers. But the sites were closed for three days for the holiday instead of the usual Sunday. The total now is 2,271,267, fourth in the nation. That figure is more than 10 percent of Florida's population of 21.4 million.
There were 48,538 from labs on Monday for confirmed coronavirus or anti-bodies testing. The total the day before was 44,624 and two days ago 69,883.
Likewise the positive rate has zoomed up. A few weeks ago the daily rate was around 2-3 percent but has risen to 19.30 percent of results reported by labs Monday. The overall percentage climbed to 9.4 percent from 9.2 percent but below 10 percent several weeks ago.
With more testing and no requirements for someone to take a test, the age has decreased to 39, including 40 for tests reported Monday. In addition, the state mortality rate has subsided to 1.8 percent.
And at one time, 16,425 have been hospitalized, which is an increase of 380 in one day.
Palm Beach County is second in the state for deaths, rising by 53 in one week. Miami-Dade climbed to 1,057, a rise of 6 in one day and 66 in one week. Broward increased by 4 to 418 and 33 over 7 days. Lee is in fourth place with 172 deaths, an increase of 5.
Thirty-three of the 63 deaths reported Tuesday were in South Florida for a total of 2,140, or 55.7 percent though the population only comprises 30 percent.
In Palm Beach County, new cases were 396, compared with 406 Sunday and a record 825 Saturday for a total of 17,638, including residents and nonresidents. The previous record was 658 one week ago Friday.
Miami-Dade's cases increased 1,066, compared with 1,981 the day before, and Broward at 739 vs. 617. In the Treasure Coast area, the rise was 91 in St. Lucie, 39 in Martin, 16 in Indian River and 12 in Okeechobee.
Cases in Florida had stayed below 2,000 until June 13 with 2,581 and they often were under 1,000 with the last one of three digits 966 on June 8.
Florida's new cases Monday were third behind Texas with 9,054 and California with 6,891.The total number of cases in the nation was 50,506.
Palm Beach County has risen by 3,488 cases in one week for a 24.7 percent gain. Miami Dade has risen by 14,238 at 38.7 percent and Broward by 6,961 at 44.6 percent.
Over seven days, Martin County climbed by 406 cases for 19.8 percent, St. Lucie County rose by 631 for 36.6 percent, Indian River County by 272 for 39.0 percent and Okeechobee County by 74 for 19.6 percent.
Deaths
Deaths rose by 336 in the state over seven days for 9.6 percent and in Palm Beach County it was 53 for 10.4 percent. The U.S. figures are 2.5 percent with the world at 6.3 percent.
Through Monday, Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 20 states, including Nevada at 533, including 3 more Monday.
On Tuesday, the state identified 21 deaths in Palm Beach County with 13 men and 8 women, ranging from a 31-year-old woman to two 97-year-old woman. A 39-year-old man also died.
In Martin county, they are three men, 70, 82, 85 and one 80-year-old woman in St. Lucie County.
Testing
The positive rate for tests received Monday was 19.30 percent compared with 17.25 the day before and 18.49 two weeks ago when there were 36,411 tests.
The state reported 16.27 percent of people who tested for the first time were positive, compared with 14.95 the day before. Two weeks ago, the percentage was 15.99.
The overall positive rate was up two-tenths of a percent to 9.4, compared with 7.8 percent one week ago.
Palm Beach County has 17,638 cases out of 164,372 total tested for 10.7 percent, not including those awaiting tests and inconclusive. Anything 10.0 percent and above is considered out of "target range" by the health department.
Miami-Dade leads with 51,058 positive cases out of 372,720 tested for 13.7 percent, and Broward is second with 22,595 cases and 233,421 tested for 9.7 percentage.
In Martin County, it's 2,461 of 18,510 for 13.3 percent. In St. Lucie, it's 2,355 positive out of 25,510 for 9.2 percent, Indian River with 969 out of 16,537 for 5.9 percent and Okeechobee with 451 out of 4,160 for 10.8 percent.
Mortality rate
The mortality rate, which compares positive cases against deaths, has been trending down in the state.
It is 1.8 percent in the state compared with 4.4 percent in the United States and 4.6 percent worldwide, which passed 540,000 deaths and passed 11.7 million cases Monday.
Palm Beach County's rate was 3.2 percent, compared with Broward at 1.8 percent and Miami-Dade with 2.1 percent. With much fewer deaths, the mortality rate is 2.3 percent in St. Lucie, 1.8 percent in Indian River and 1.3 percent in Martin.
Florida has 179 deaths per 1 million people compared with the U.S. average of 402 per million. New York, which represents one-quarter of the deaths in the nation, has 1,659 per million. Worldwide, the figure is 69.3 per million.
Age breakdown
The youngest death is a 11-year-old boy from Miami-Dade County – the first in the 5-14 age class. There are seven in the 15-24 class, including two additions in Broward, a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female. Others are 16-year-old girl from Lee County, a 17-year-old boy from Pasco County, a 22-year-old woman from Palm Beach County, a 23-year-old woman from Miami-Dade County and a 22-year-old man from Pinellas. Twenty people from 25 to 34 also have died from the virus.
The oldest is a 108-year-old women from Miami-Dade. A total of 1,370 people 85 and older have died in the state from the virus, an increase of 21 in one day.
Ninety-four percent of the fatalities are 55 and older and 64 percent 75 and older – figures that have stayed consistent through the pandemic. A smaller percentage of older people have tested positive – 26 percent age 55 and older and 7 percent 75 and older.
At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,356 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 132, and 74 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 4 in one day. In all, there were 952 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 6,910, an increase of 287, with 61 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.
Cities
West Palm Beach is in first place among Palm Beach County cities with 4,163, an increase of 92. Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion, rose 57 to 3,444ollowed by Boynton Beach at 1,548 from 1,517, Boca Raton at 1,949, up from 1,902, Delray Beach at 1,130 from 1,107. A total of 347 in the county not designated by a city.
Port St. Lucie leads the Treasure Coast with 1,495, an increase of 57, followed by Stuart with 1,209 vs. 1,180.
In Indian River, Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, increased by 1 to 217, compared with only 3 on May 31.
Hospitalizations
A total of 16,435 people in the state have been hospitalized, a rise from 14,580 last Tuesday. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
The number is 2,046 1,921 in Palm Beach County, an increase of 125 compared with 15 the day before; 208 in Martin, an increase of 9; 206 in St. Lucie with an increase of 5, Indian River rose by 3 to 69 and Okeechobee increased to 43 from 41.
Long-term care
More than half of the deaths, 1,980, are residents and staff of long-term care, including 242 in Palm Beach County in data through Monday. The state increase was 30 and Palm Beach County with 7 more.
National
Florida, which is the third-most-populous state, is in ninth place, 472 ahead of Louisiana, which reported 8 deaths Monday, according to Worldometers.info.
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the toll has risen to 132,979, including an increase of 379 Monday after 251 Sunday, which was the lowest since 181 on March 23.
The last time deaths were more than 1,000 was June 9 with 1,105. Johns Hopkins reports 130,273
Cases passed 3 million at 3,040,833 with an increase of 50,586, but below the record of 58,911 set Friday.
Last Monday, there were 366 more deaths and 44,764 more cases.
The one week U.S. death increase was 3,243.
California reported the most deaths, 76, for seventh place and followed by Texas with 63, climbing past Indiana into 14th place. Florida was third.
Among other states in the top 10: No. 1 New York with 19, No. 2 New Jersey had 23, No. 3 Massachusetts 15, No. 4 Illinois 6, No. 5 Pennsylvania 1, No. 7 Michigan 3 and No. 8 Connecticut 3.
No. 13 Georgia added 18 and Washington, which was the original epicenter in the United States, is in 21th place, with an increase of 11.
Worldwide
The U.S. represented 10.1 percent of the 3,583 additional deaths Monday – a figure that has been declining – and 24.6 percent of the world total though its population is only 4.3 percent of the global total. The one week world death increase was 31,938.
The additional death toll last Monday was 3,435.
Cases increased by 171,508, less than the record 209,379 Thursday.
Deaths have been surging in Brazil, Mexico and India, which are in the top 10.
Brazil, which is second behind the United States for deaths, reported 656 deaths, which was the most in the world, after 535 Sunday for a total of 65,556. The record is 1,492 on June 4. Brazil added 21,486 cases after a record 55,209 one week ago Friday. The South American nation has a total of 1,626,071 cases – more than half as many as No. 1 U.S.
Mexico reported 480 more deaths late Monday compared with 273 the day before and high of 1,092 on June 4, for fifth place with 31,119. In addition, there were 4,902 cases, after a record 6,914 Saturday.
India added 474 deaths after 421 Sunday to rise to 20,174in eighth place. The Asian nation also reported 22,510 cases after a record 24,015 Saturday to move into third place total with 720,051 behind the U.S. and Brazil.
Four European nations are in the top 10. The United Kingdom's deaths decreased from 22 to 16 -- among the lowest since the pandemic – for third place with 44,236, which is behind the United States and Brazil. The high was 1,172.
Fourth-place Italy, which at one time was the world's epicenter and reached 919 in one day, reported 8 deaths, also among the lowest since the pandemic.
No. 6 France added 13 and No. 7 Spain 3 after not reporting any data Sunday. Also in the top 10, No. 9 Iran reported 160 deaths and No. 10 Peru 183.
Russia is in fourth place in the world in cases with 687,862, including an additional 6,611. The nation added 135 more deaths for 11th place.
No. 14 Canada added 9 deaths for a total of 8,693 after 10 Sunday.
Sweden, which has been doing "herd immunity, reported 13 deaths after two data for two days for a total of 5,433 in 17th and 44 cases. Neighboring Norway, which had a lockdown, reported no deaths for the sixth day in a row to remain at 251 and 6 more cases.
China, the original epicenter of the world but now in 21st place, hasn’t reported a death since April 26 and added 8 cases Tuesday.
