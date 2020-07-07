Dixie Highway could get new name

Dixie Highway has bee around since 1915. Yet, one local city commissioner from Lake Worth Beach thinks it's time to rid Palm Beach County of the name.
"The name Dixie has long history and it's a sorted history and it's a name and a word that's associated with racism, the confederacy, the Klu Klux Klan, southern slave owners," Hardy said.
Hardy is urging the Palm Beach County commissioners to rename Dixie Highway.
Lake Worth Beach commissioners could discuss a resolution on the issue Tuesday.
"I have two names in mind. The first thing that came to me is Fannie and Sam James. Fannie and Sam James were the founders of this city. They were two former slaves and they were very well regarded in their time," he said.
The other name is an indigenous name.
"This is the land of Jeaga Native American people and I would be perfectly fine with them being respected as well," Hardy said.
"Dixie Highway” is a result of entrepreneur Carl Fisher's idea to encourage travel from the Midwest to Miami Beach. Dixie Highway was completed in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties in 1915.
"Dixie is apart of the old south and the confederacy and I tell you what, I'm so tired of it. You can't change history," Steven Marturano said.
Another man said, "Bad or good it's history, it probably should stay the same."
Hardy said he's not trying to change history, but rather begin a new history.
Scripps Only Content 2020