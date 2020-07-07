Experts maintain we can expect 'very active' hurricane season

Forecasters from Colorado State University said Tuesday they still believe we should prepare for an above-average hurricane season.
Tropical development in the Caribbean has been stymied recently by Saharan dust.
However, forecasters said they still anticipate an "above-normal probability" for major hurricanes making landfall along the United States coastline and in the Caribbean.
Tuesday's forecast said there is a 45 percent chance of a major hurricane making landfall along the U.S. east coast, including Florida.
The Colorado State forecasters said they believe 20 named storms will form in 2020. This is up from the 16 named storms that were forecast on April 2.
The forecast also predicts there will be nine hurricanes, including four that have an intensity level of Category 3,4, or 5.
Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly and Edouard have already formed in the Atlantic this season.
Residents are reminded to prepare the hurricanes every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.
