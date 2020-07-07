Free coronavirus testing coming to Lake Park

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County will provide free COVID-19 tests Wednesday at the Lake Park Town Hall.
Tests will be administered from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will also be available July 16 at the same times.
County residents interested in being tested must fill out a one-page intake form prior to being received. Links to the forms can be found in English, Spanish, and Creole here.
The Health Care District provides an array of medical services in Palm Beach County. The agency has taken a leading role in providing coronavirus tests in the area.
Currently, the agency is managing five testing centers, in addition to the newest site at Lake Park Town Hall.
