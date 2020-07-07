Investigation intensifies into deadly shooting in Port St. Lucie

Animal control officers joined the ongoing investigation on Tuesday at a Port St. Lucie community where police say an angry dog owner gunned down two people the day before.
Investigators said a man and girl, approximately 13 years old, were shot and killed by their neighbor at a home in the 2500 block of SE Morningside Boulevard on Monday.
According to police, the violence started with a dispute over the gunman's dog. Earlier in the day, the animal had been declared dangerous in court.
"They all came home from court and then the suspect armed himself and went to the victim's house," St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said at a news conference on Monday.
A contractor told WPTV he saw the gunman's wife just moments after the shots rang out.
"She said, I hope he didn’t do something stupid," the contractor claimed.
Authorities said police officers and deputies entered the home on Monday and exchanged gunfire with the shooter.
An officer was shot in the arm and another needed medical treatment, but both are expected to recover.
A SWAT Team later discovered the alleged shooter dead inside the house, according to police. It's unclear how he died.
"I believe this to be an intentional act of violence against these neighbors," said Port St. Lucie Assistant Police Chief Richard DelToro. "It's tragic. You can't rationalize irrational behavior."
On Tuesday, 24 hours after the violent and tragic attack, crime scene investigators continued processing the scene. Around 12 p.m., Port St. Lucie Animal Control arrived and officers appeared to take an animal away from the community.
The identities of the deceased have not been released.
Scripps Only Content 2020