LIVE: Gov. DeSantis gives coronavirus update in Miami
July 7, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT - Updated July 7 at 12:43 PM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state's response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic during a stop in South Florida on Tuesday.

The governor is holding a news conference at Pan American Hospital in Miami.

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health on Tuesday, there are 213,794 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,347 cases from the day before.

