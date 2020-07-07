LIVE: Mask mandate up for debate in Martin County

WATCH LIVE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER BELOW:
Commissioners in Martin County are meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss the coronavirus and a possible mask mandate for the public.
Tuesday's meeting began at 1:30 p.m.
During an 11-hour meeting last Thursday, a proposed order failed that would have required everyone to wear facial coverings in all public places.
Commissioner Ed Ciampi said the order failed Thursday because violators could have faced a misdemeanor.
Masks are currently required for all workers in Martin County but not the public.
As of Tuesday, Martin County has had 2,461 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 31 deaths.
