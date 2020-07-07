LIVE: Palm Beach County commissioners meet to discuss coronavirus

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Masks are required on Tuesday morning as Palm Beach County commissioners meet to discuss, among other items, the rising number of coronavirus cases.
Tuesday's meeting comes two weeks to the day after commissioners voted unanimously to mandate masks in public places throughout Palm Beach County.
Many of those who attended that controversial meeting were opposed to the mask mandate and let their voices be heard during the public forum prior to the decision.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
County commissioners are now listening to Dr. Alina Alonso, director of the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, as she provides an update on the recent trend of coronavirus cases.
"The virus is going to be around for a very long time," Alonso told commissioners on Tuesday, adding that some COVID-19 test results are taking up to nine days to come back, which is causing a delay in contact tracing.
At one point during Tuesday's meeting, a woman refused to wear a mask, causing Mayor Dave Kerner to interrupt and warn her that she would be removed if she didn't wear it.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, there are 17,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, including 543 deaths.
LATEST UPDATES:
Scripps Only Content 2020