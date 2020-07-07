Martin County School District approves back-to-school plan

Martin County School Board members voted unanimously to approve a back-to-school plan, opening campuses in August but allowing parents to request their students do virtual learning.
The decision came during a meeting Tuesday evening.
Parents will be able to request virtual learning beginning Friday.
On Monday, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order requiring all school districts to "open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students."
To view the Florida Department of Education plan for reopening schools, click here.
To learn more about the Martin County School District reopening plan, click here.
