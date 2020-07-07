Mask mandate passes unanimously in Martin County

Commissioners in Martin County on Tuesday unanimously passed a public mask mandate by a vote of 5-0.
About four hours of public comments were held during the meeting, which began at 1:30 p.m and ended around 6:45 p.m.
The ordinance will be a noncriminal infraction but "shall be enforced by county law enforcement agencies." A person cannot be arrested for violating the mandate.
Offenders can be fined $50 on the first offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 on a third offense.
Commissioners said the government will provide masks to all members of the community.
The ordinance will expire on Aug. 8 or upon the expiration of the local or state emergency.
The new county mask mandate will require everyone to wear masks both inside and outside public places where social distancing isn't possible.
However, the ordinance does not apply to religious organizations in their house of worship.
The majority of the residents who spoke Tuesday were against a mask mandate.
One woman during the public comment portion of the meeting said a mask mandate would be "like a controlling boyfriend telling me what to wear."
During an 11-hour meeting last Thursday, a proposed ordinance failed that would have required everyone to wear facial coverings in all public places.
Commissioner Ed Ciampi said a previous order failed Thursday because violators could have faced a misdemeanor.
Masks were already required for all workers in Martin County under a previous order.
As of Tuesday, Martin County has had 2,461 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 31 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020