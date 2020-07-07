Mask mandate passes unanimously in Martin County

Commissioners in Martin County on Tuesday unanimously passed a public mask mandate.
Tuesday's meeting began at 1:30 p.m. About four hours of public comments were held during the meeting.
The ordinance will be a noncriminal infraction but "shall be enforced by county law enforcement agencies." A person can not be arrested for violating the proposed mandate.
Offenders could be fined $50 on the first offense, $100 for a second offense and $250 on a third offense.
The ordinance will expire on Aug. 8 or upon expiration of the local or state emergency.
A new county mask proposal would require everyone to wear masks both inside and outside public places where social distancing isn't possible.
The majority of those speaking Tuesday were against a mask mandate.
One woman during the public comment portion of the meeting said a mask mandate would be "like a controlling boyfriend telling me what to wear."
During an 11-hour meeting last Thursday, a proposed ordinance failed that would have required everyone to wear facial coverings in all public places.
Commissioner Ed Ciampi said the order failed Thursday because violators could have faced a misdemeanor.
Masks are currently required for all workers in Martin County but not the public.
As of Tuesday, Martin County has had 2,461 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with 31 deaths.
Scripps Only Content 2020