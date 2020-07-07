Parents react to school mandate from Florida Department of Education

"The Executive Order from the Florida Department of Education provides the District with flexibility to begin the 2020-21 school year in accordance with recommendations from health officials that are based on the status of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County, and without the fear of losing FTE funding as we make decisions based on keeping our students and staff safe during this pandemic.



The School District has maintained its 'Reopening of Schools' timeline set months ago. Wednesday, July 8, the Reopening of Schools Task Force will provide School Board Members with an overview of reopening options for the new school year. On July 15th, the School Board will make final reopening decisions."