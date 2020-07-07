St. Lucie County schools let parents choose best option for return

Parents of St. Lucie County school students will get to decide if they want their children to return to the classroom for the 2020-21 school year.
St. Lucie County school board members voted Tuesday on a proposal that includes three options for a return to school amid the coronavirus pandemic, one day after Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran issued an executive order requiring all school districts to "open brick and mortar schools at least five days per week for all students."
The first option is a traditional return to campus with in-person classes.
A second option is for students to attend classes via distance learning.
The final option would allow students to attend the Mosaic Digital Academy, but the state's virtual school program requires a one-year commitment.
Parents will be asked to select the option that works best for them via email. If parents do not select an option, their students will be automatically enrolled for in-person classes.
During the meeting, the school board heard from parents and union leaders who voiced their concerns.
The new school year is still scheduled to begin Aug. 10.
