Suspended Delray city manager says he 'uncovered serious wrongdoing'

A Delray Beach commission meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the future of the suspended city manager.
Commissioners said they will meet Aug. 24 to begin the formal process of firing their now suspended city manager, George Gretsas.
Outside investigators determined Gretsas bullied employees, which violated city policy.
Commissioners voted two weeks ago to begin the process of firing city manager Gretsas with cause.
This comes after an assistant city manager filed a complaint with the city, accusing him of bullying, gender discrimination, harassment, a hostile work environment and retaliation.
An outside investigation later concluded that Gretsas, who was only on the job for six months, violated city policy for bullying and retaliation multiple employees.
Gretsas told WPTV in part that, "this work of fiction was designed to cover up gross incompetence, negligence and corruption at city hall."
He sent Contact 5 a letter late Tuesday afternoon that his attorney sent to the city, raising "serious concerns" with the city's handling of the investigation and proceedings claiming that "Gretsas uncovered serious wrongdoing on multiple fronts affecting the city and its residents. All of this appears [to be] an effort to suppress that."
Mayor Shelly Petrolia responding to the findings in the investigation.
"I'm not surprised by it. I was a little surprised by how deep it went. The findings were not surprising to me," said Petrolia.
The city said it must now schedule two special meetings pursuant to Gretsas' employment agreement with the city.
One meeting will be held to adopt the written charges against Gretsas, which cannot occur until at least Aug. 24.
The second public hearing would address the written charges, which the city says wouldn't happen until Oct. 23 at the earliest.
Gretsas, who is the city's sixth city manager since 2013, remains on paid administrative leave.
