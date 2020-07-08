Amazon to open new delivery station in Boca Raton

Amazon said Wednesday they will open a new delivery station in southern Palm Beach County later this year.
Amazon Logistics, the company's delivery service, said they have signed "various leases" in an effort to open a new Florida delivery station in Boca Raton.
The new station will speed up deliveries for customers in the Boca Raton area, according to the company.
Delivery stations allow "Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities," the company said in a written statement.
Amazon said the new Boca Raton station will create hundreds of full-time and part-time jobs, paying a minimum of $15 per hour with benefits.
The company did not give a specific date on when the site would open but said they expect it will happen this year.
