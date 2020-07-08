Boynton Beach firefighter fighting for his life after horrific accident

The fire and rescue community in Palm Beach county have come together to help one of their own. A Boynton Beach firefighter and his family were in a horrific accident in the Florida Keys Tuesday.
"I'm terribly saddened for Jeff, Jeff and his family because I know he has a little boy a little girl and I know he's a family man," former Boynton Beach Deputy Fire Chief Latosha Clemons said.
Clemons was talking about veteran firefighter Jeff Power.
According to the Boynton Beach Fire Department, Power, his wife and daughter were hit by a box truck Tuesday around 2 p.m. while vacationing in the Keys. Jeff and his daughter are in an induced coma at the Ryder Trauma Center in Miami. His wife is back home recovering.
Power is an 18 year veteran of the department.
"He's one of our top training officers. He just loves the fire service. And he's always lending a helping hand and all the firefighters that come through, the probationary firefighters those that are a part of his crew, he's the first one there to lean in and show them the way things are supposed to be done," Clemons said.
She said Jeff is the kind of guy that would do anything for anybody and now his family is in need of help. A fundraising page was set up and so far more than $55,000 has been raised of a $75,000 goal.
Clemons says she's praying for the Power family.
"I can tell you right now all the men and women of Boynton Fire Rescue are hurt for Jeff, as I would be, as I am now," she said.
If you want to help the Power family, click this link.
