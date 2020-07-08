Coronavirus deaths rise by 63 in state, including record 20 in Palm Beach County

At the other end of the age spectrum, there are 3,356 cases of infants to 4 years old, an increase of 132, and 74 were hospitalized, which is an increase of 4 in one day. In all, there were 952 cases of children under 1. From ages 5-14, there are 6,910, an increase of 287, with 61 in the hospital at one time, a rise of 2.