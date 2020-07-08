Drive-thru job fair helping unemployed workers find new jobs

A staffing company in West Palm Beach is making it easier for job seekers to find employment amid the coronavirus.
Express Employment Professionals developed an innovative hiring event to get people back to work -- a drive-thru job fair.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"We really wanted to try and think out of the box and how we can attract new applicants," said Cameron Smith of Express Employment Professionals.
On Wednesday morning, the team braved the scorching heat to put people back to work in Palm Beach County, hosting their very first drive-thru job fair.
The process is simple yet effective.
"We're doing an interview kind of quick, a screening interview, and then we are basically trying to figure out what direction to head and have them go onto our website and fill out an application, send their resume and get them a place," said Smith.
The company works with a variety of local businesses -- everything from warehouse jobs, administration work and information technology.
"I bought and sold tickets for sporting events and concerts, and obviously there's no more sports and no more concerts. You can imagine how I'm doing," said Matt Thompson, who is unemployed.
Thompson said the past few months have been tough. He's been out of work and stuck at home.
Despite the setback, he remains positive that things will get better.
"Put my name out there, and get started again hopefully," said Thompson.
The company says it will host their second drive-thru job fair Aug. 6, which has also been designated as National Interview Day.
Visit the Express Employment Professionals website to learn more and search for jobs.
Scripps Only Content 2020