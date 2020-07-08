Duffy's Sports Grill opening 10 more locations

July 8, 2020 at 9:58 AM EDT - Updated July 8 at 10:18 AM

Duffy's Sports Grill announced Wednesday it was opening 10 more locations and said it was entering Phase Two of its reopening plan. Five of the restaurants are in the WPTV NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

Locations that are opening Wednesday, July 8

  • Coconut Creek: 4800 W Hillsboro Blvd
  • Fort Myers: 13721 S Tamiami Trail
  • Greenacres: 6864 Forest Hill Blvd
  • Lake Mary: 951 Market Promenade Ave
  • Port St. Lucie: 3001 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
  • Sarasota: 3005 University Pkwy
  • South Tampa: 1580 N Dale Mabry Hwy
  • Stuart: 1 SW Osceola St
  • West Boca: 20465 South State Road
  • West Palm Beach: 6845 Okeechobee Blvd

On July 1, Duffy's opened five restaurants, but had to put the North Miami Beach location on curbside and takeout mode because of Miami-Dade restrictions on restaurants because of the coronavirus.

