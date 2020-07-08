Duffy's Sports Grill opening 10 more locations

Duffy's Sports Grill announced Wednesday it was opening 10 more locations and said it was entering Phase Two of its reopening plan. Five of the restaurants are in the WPTV NewsChannel 5 viewing area.
Locations that are opening Wednesday, July 8
- Coconut Creek: 4800 W Hillsboro Blvd
- Fort Myers: 13721 S Tamiami Trail
- Greenacres: 6864 Forest Hill Blvd
- Lake Mary: 951 Market Promenade Ave
- Port St. Lucie: 3001 SW Port St Lucie Blvd
- Sarasota: 3005 University Pkwy
- South Tampa: 1580 N Dale Mabry Hwy
- Stuart: 1 SW Osceola St
- West Boca: 20465 South State Road
- West Palm Beach: 6845 Okeechobee Blvd
On July 1, Duffy's opened five restaurants, but had to put the North Miami Beach location on curbside and takeout mode because of Miami-Dade restrictions on restaurants because of the coronavirus.
Scripps Only Content 2020