Hospital ICUs reach near-capacity across Florida

As the coronavirus continues to grip parts of South Florida, there are growing concerns over hospitalizations and the numbers of intensive care unit beds available.
Last week the Sunshine State hit another grim milestone with more than 1,800 hospitalizations -- the highest in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to state records.
Many hospitals are taking action against the record-setting numbers.
Bethesda East, Bethesda West and Boca Raton Regional Center are now rescheduling elective procedures that require overnight stays to help free up space.
In Florida, 56 hospital ICUs have hit capacity and another 35 hospitals show ICU bed availability of 10% or less.
As of Wednesday morning, many Palm Beach County hospital ICUs were reportedly near capacity.
According to the state's hospital bed census, Bethesda West and Wellington Regional Medical Center only had two beds available for ICU patients.
Gov. Ron Desantis said hospitals are seeing more patients who are coming in for other things, then learning they have COVID-19 too. He added that is part of the reason the positive numbers are rising.
"People didn't all of the sudden stop having heart attacks," DeSantis said. "People were not as comfortable seeking medical care then, so we've been stressing, and every hospital we've talked to is stressing, hey, we're open for business."
Scripps Only Content 2020