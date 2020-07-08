Identity verification issues frustrate unemployed Stuart woman

What happens when the state doesn't believe your identity and holds up your unemployment benefits?
That's a problem one woman in Stuart is having.
"My PIN number works. I get there, but I get [locked out]," said Elizabeth Bounakes.
She is unable to access her own account for unemployment benefits. Since the first week of June, she has been unable to collect any money.
"I'm prevented from claiming my weeks. I was supposed to claim them this week. I was supposed to go in yesterday to claim, and I can't," said Bounakes.
She said there was an issue in May over her name being misspelled by the Department of Economic Opportunity when she first applied. However, she said that was supposedly cleared up and corrected.
"A lot of people are having problems with identity with the state," said Brandon Siegler.
Amit Knightly and Siegler are South Florida DJs helping scores of people solve the unemployment website say identity issues sometimes are just mistakes.
"You know I find it weird that a lot of people that start having these issues … The DEO asked them to fax over the information, and who knows if they're actually putting it in the right spot," said Siegler.
WPTV reached out to DEO about Bounakes' problem because she can't seem to get any answers online or on the phone.
When she called for help on Wednesday, she received a recorded message that said the following:
"All of our phone lines are busy, and we are unable to offer a call back option at this time."
