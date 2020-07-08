Is drive-thru botox safe?

A Miami doctor started performing drive-thru botox for patients earlier this year.
It's an idea that has some people in Palm Beach County wanting this service, but others have their doubts.
"I think it's a horrible idea, a really bad, bad idea," said Michelle Mowry, a nurse practitioner at the Wellness Jar Medical Spa.Mowry is decidedly against the idea.
"It's just not good practice," said Mowry. "The patients I'm seeing at the [Miami] drive-thru are having a mask on, so you are only able to do (upper) part. You are missing the whole lower part of the face in treating their face like a drive-thru at McDonald's or Taco Bell.
Some medical professionals point to the cleanliness factor, saying you don't know how dirty your car is, or even what happens when you roll down the window.
"It's concerning that there is pollen out in the atmosphere. There are pollutants out in the atmosphere, and you are sticking needles into your face," said Mowry.
"I don't think it's very professional. I think it's very personal," said Beth Bradley of North Palm Beach, who owns a local salon. "I think they would rather go into a clean, sterile doctor's environment or a medical spa, as opposed to staying in their car and touching their steering wheel."
But others said it's an interesting way to address a want in the community— a way to feel good in the time of COVID-19.
"I would consider if it was with my current doctor or I had a relationship with a doctor. I wouldn't necessarily go to a drive-thru, like how you go to a fast-food restaurant, no," said Julie Murphy, a resident of Boynton Beach.
Murphy said she would consider it after a virtual appointment first.
"But the reality is that other doctors are doing this at house parties, what about that? Those things were happening before. That's not a sterile environment. You can't guarantee that," said Murphy.
