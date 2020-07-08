Jupiter chocolate store satisfies sugar fix, helps those with autism during coronavirus pandemic

The Chocolate Spectrum in Jupiter is making sure chocolate lovers get their sugar cravings satisfied, while at the same time training people on the autism spectrum.
"We started it because my son, who is now 29 years, when he graduated from high school he had nothing to do after high school," said owner Valerie Herskowitz. "All of our employees, except for one who is our manager, has autism. And we also in better times had a training program with 20 individuals who are on the autism spectrum."
The store is still closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Herskowitz wanted to find a way to keep her students on a routine.
Herskowitz said consistency is important in their lives. Her students are now baking for their own families.
"We did start meeting on a regular basis with whatever students and staff want to, and now we bake together," Herskowitz said. "And we are going to be expanding that program. We are working on a grant right now to include all special needs teens and adults in Palm Beach County."
The store does offer online orders. Herskowitz's family and her employees make the chocolates at the shop.
"We do curbside some days," said Michael Pagan, who works at The Chocolate Spectrum. "People order their chocolates and I sit in one of these chairs. And when they pull up, they tell me their name. I tell her, she gets it from the fridge, and I put it in back seat of their car and they leave."
The Chocolate Spectrum is located at 6725 W. Indiantown Road, Suite $38 in Jupiter. Their phone number is 561-277-9886.
To learn more about the business, and to place an online order, click here.
